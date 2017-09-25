Judge Denies Bond For Chickasha Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect

A Grady County judge has denied bond for the man accused of opening fire on Chickasha officers serving a search warrant at his home last week.

Alex Warren Klingler, 61, is now charged with three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the three officers who suffered injuries, 11 counts of shooting with intent to kill for the officers on scene who were not hit, and one count of maiming for “permanent disfigurement” to Officer Matthew Schoolfield. All of the counts are punishable by life in prison.

Chickasha officers Daniel Ramirez and Colten Weger watched silently Monday morning, as Klingler shuffled before the judge. Both were hit by shrapnel from the suspect's rifle, and Schoolfield suffered permanent damage to his right arm.

Schoolfield’s wife tells News 9 he completed his third surgery Monday, and is in good spirits. “He’s fortunate at this point that he still has his arm,” says Grady County district attorney Jason Hicks. “He’s got a long way to go, and I would ask everybody obviously to continue their thoughts and prayers for these officers.”

New court documents reveal 13 officers and one DA investigator were serving a search warrant for an alleged sexual assault and attempted kidnapping against Klingler, which is still under investigation. Klingler's grandson, 16-year-old Chad Klingler, Jr. and 19-year-old Kevontay Allen were arrested in a detached garage before officers knocked on Klingler's door.

Investigators report the officers never received a response to their knocks and yells, so they tried to break down Klingler’s front door. As soon as they realized it was barricaded, shots started ringing out from inside.

During the subsequent gunfight, investigators say the two arrested teens distracted and fought with officers while threatening their lives. Reports show the pair laughed while saying things like, “We’re going to have to dig a lot of holes for a lot of m*****f*****s” and “Each of you are going to end up dead.”

Klingler’s granddaughter Desirea told investigators that she spoke with the suspect through text messages and a phone call during the stand-off. He told her he had “been shot but was ok”, and he did not plan to go to jail. He said “he knew the police were at his house and he shot at them because he did not want to go to jail for the assault that was reported earlier”.

Proceeding Monday without any defense attorneys, the judge set bond at $750,000 for Klingler's grandson due to his previous criminal history and $500,000 for Allen. The judge denied bond for Klingler, and the DA agreed that was the right call. “I cannot look at the public and say, ‘I can guarantee your safety if this defendant is back on the streets,’” Hicks says.

All three defendants will announce their attorneys on Oct. 19. They are scheduled for their first preliminary hearing conference Nov. 8.