Trey Sermon Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

Freshman running back Trey Sermon was preaching to the choir on Saturday, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 49-41 win against Baylor.More >>
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score the next snap after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and third-ranked Oklahoma overcame a feisty Baylor team 49-41 Saturday night to stretch the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games.More >>
It was a warm welcome for one of the Thunder's newest players Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City Monday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder held its media day Monday with no word on an extension for superstar Russell Westbrook.More >>
A trade deal that had been building up for months sparked headlines and heightened emotions across Oklahoma Saturday when the deal finally took place.More >>
