Trey Sermon Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

Norman -

Freshman running back Trey Sermon was preaching to the choir on Saturday, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 49-41 win against Baylor. On Monday, Sermon was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

The four-star freshman now leads the Sooners in totes with 43 and is second in rushing yards with 283 on the season. 

