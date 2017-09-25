Russell Westbrook: "This Is The Place I Want To Be"

The Oklahoma City Thunder held its media day Monday with no word on an extension for superstar Russell Westbrook.

However, Westbrook did offer a reason for Thunder fans to be optimistic.

"This is the place I want to be," he said.

Westbrook has spent his summer focused on his family, specifically his new baby boy. He said he wants a chance to "simmer down" and soak in as many family moments as possible for the season begins.

