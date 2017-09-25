4-Week-Old Baby In DHS Custody After Being Found Near I-40 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

4-Week-Old Baby In DHS Custody After Being Found Near I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 4-week-old baby is in DHS custody after being found over the weekend on the side of the Interstate 40, police said.

Oklahoma City police were able to find the mother of the baby and said she is undergoing a mental evaluation.

A church van was driving east on I-40 in between Choctaw and Peebly roads. They said they thought it was baby doll in a car seat and checked to make sure. 

Police said they think the baby was only there for a few minutes since it was hot and sunny and he was not sunburned. 

The case is still under investigation, police said.

