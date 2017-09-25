OKCPS To Consider Name Changes For Three Elementary Schools - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS To Consider Name Changes For Three Elementary Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Public School Board will meet Monday to discuss possible name changes for three elementary schools.

Schools across the country are grappling with whether or not to strip Confederate names from their buildings. 

Superintendent Aurora Lora plans to bring a proposal to the school board, laying out her plans to engage the communities near Jackson Enterprise Elementary, Lee Elementary and Stand Watie Elementary to determine their interest in renaming the schools.

These three schools were named after Confederate leaders.

OKCPS will also be evaluating a special dedication ceremony for Wheeler Elementary to officially acknowledge its namesake as James Wheeler, a former civic leader. 
 

