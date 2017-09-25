Man Accused Of Shooting Chickasha Officers To Be In Court

A man accused of shooting two Chickasha police officers will head to court Monday morning.

Alex Klingler is accused of opening fire as the officers were serving a search warrant.

Klingler faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and 11 counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Sgt. Matt Schoolfield and officer Daniel Ramirez were serving a warrant for kidnapping Sept. 17 when investigators said Klingler opened fire.

Both officers, also National Guardsmen, were hit as they forced open the door.

Police said Klingler was armed with a high-powered rifle.

Police returned fire for about an hour. In all, seven officers suffered injuries.

Ramirez, has been released from the hospital. Matt Schoolfield, the first officer to be hit, remains hospitalized as he recovers.