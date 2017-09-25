Man Accused Of Shooting Chickasha Officers To Be In Court - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man Accused Of Shooting Chickasha Officers To Be In Court

Posted: Updated:
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

A man accused of shooting two Chickasha police officers will head to court Monday morning.

Alex Klingler is accused of opening fire as the officers were serving a search warrant

Klingler faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and 11 counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Sgt. Matt Schoolfield and officer Daniel Ramirez were serving a warrant for kidnapping Sept. 17 when investigators said Klingler opened fire.

Both officers, also National Guardsmen, were hit as they forced open the door. 

Police said Klingler was armed with a high-powered rifle. 

Police returned fire for about an hour. In all, seven officers suffered injuries.

Ramirez, has been released from the hospital. Matt Schoolfield, the first officer to be hit, remains hospitalized as he recovers. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.