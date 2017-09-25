Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 9/25/17 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 9/25/17

This week on the Blitz Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss a variety of topics such as the Thunder trade-offs, how the Sooners played against Baylor and the latest college football rankings. Plus, Dean and John sat down with ESPN's, Royce Young, who weighed in on what the Thunder might expect with a new team dynamic. 

  • AP Top 25: OU Remains In Top 3, OSU Falls Out Of Top 10

    No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 TCU jumped into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season and Florida State dropped all the way out of the rankings for the first time since 2011 after starting 0-2. Alabama remained No. 1 and won back some of the support it lost last week to No. 2 Clemson. The Crimson Tide received 52 first-place votes Sunday, up seven from last week, after beating Vanderbilt 59-0 on Saturday. Clemson received eight first-place v...

