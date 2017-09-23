No. 3 Oklahoma Overcomes Baylor 49-41 For 14th Straight Win

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score the next snap after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and third-ranked Oklahoma overcame a feisty Baylor team 49-41 Saturday night to stretch the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games.More >>
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score the next snap after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and third-ranked Oklahoma overcame a feisty Baylor team 49-41 Saturday night to stretch the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games.More >>
Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 TCU upset No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31 on Saturday to stamp the Horned Frogs as a Big 12 contender.More >>
Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 TCU upset No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31 on Saturday to stamp the Horned Frogs as a Big 12 contender.More >>
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score the next snap after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and third-ranked Oklahoma overcame a feisty Baylor team 49-41 Saturday night to stretch the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games.More >>
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score the next snap after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and third-ranked Oklahoma overcame a feisty Baylor team 49-41 Saturday night to stretch the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games.More >>
Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.More >>
Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!