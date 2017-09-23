Oklahoma AG Distributes $1.3 Million To Law Enforcement Agencies

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has distributed more than $1.3 million among 22 law enforcement agencies as part of the 2017 Safe Oklahoma Grant program.

Hunter says the funds will help agencies directly target crime in their communities, upgrade antiquated equipment and purchase new resources.

The program allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime. Grants are awarded on a one-year basis.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes, whose agency received $45,000 of the grant money, says his agency has seen the crime rate in Midwest City drop substantially in the last three years.

Hunter says the grant helps law enforcement with basic policing necessities as well as advanced technology to gain intelligence on gang violence.

2017 Grant Recipients and Amount Received:

Altus Police Department - $86,270

Broken Arrow Police Department - $39,323

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office - $46,460.57

Durant Police Department – $53,844.14

Hugo Police Department - $17,193.95

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $6,440

Midwest City Police Department - $45,000

Moore Police Department - $50,000

Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office – $48,800

Newcastle Police Department - $10,740

Oklahoma City Police Department – $371,500

Owasso Police Department - $36,232

Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000

Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office – $30,000

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000

Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000

Spencer Police Department - $30,000

Tahlequah Police Department - $20,000

Tulsa Police Department - $296,500

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office - $32,925

Webber Falls Police Department - $20,000

Woods County Sheriff’s Office - $35,392