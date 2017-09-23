Oklahoma AG Distributes $1.3 Million To Law Enforcement Agencies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma AG Distributes $1.3 Million To Law Enforcement Agencies

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has distributed more than $1.3 million among 22 law enforcement agencies as part of the 2017 Safe Oklahoma Grant program.

Hunter says the funds will help agencies directly target crime in their communities, upgrade antiquated equipment and purchase new resources.

The program allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime. Grants are awarded on a one-year basis.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes, whose agency received $45,000 of the grant money, says his agency has seen the crime rate in Midwest City drop substantially in the last three years.

Hunter says the grant helps law enforcement with basic policing necessities as well as advanced technology to gain intelligence on gang violence.

2017 Grant Recipients and Amount Received:
Altus Police Department - $86,270
Broken Arrow Police Department - $39,323
Delaware County Sheriff’s Office - $46,460.57
Durant Police Department – $53,844.14
Hugo Police Department - $17,193.95
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $6,440
Midwest City Police Department - $45,000
Moore Police Department - $50,000
Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office – $48,800
Newcastle Police Department - $10,740
Oklahoma City Police Department – $371,500
Owasso Police Department - $36,232
Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000
Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office – $30,000
Seminole County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000
Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000
Spencer Police Department - $30,000
Tahlequah Police Department - $20,000
Tulsa Police Department - $296,500
Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office - $32,925
Webber Falls Police Department - $20,000
Woods County Sheriff’s Office - $35,392

