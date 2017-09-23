Ellis Co. Police Say One Person Found Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting/House Fire

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed an Ellis County Sheriff's deputy was shot Saturday afternoon near Fargo, about 20 miles West of Woodward.

Deputy Dave Thomas was shot in the leg and taken to a Woodward hospital but has since been treated and released.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation public information officer Jessica Brown said OSBI was called to investigate around 1 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself in a home in the area. The standoff continued for hours into the evening. Tear gas was reportedly used in an attempt to evacuate the suspect out of his home, according to police and OHP radio chatter.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the house in which the suspect barricaded himself inside of became fully engulfed in flames. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of fire.

Sunday afternoon, the Ellis County Sheriff's office confirmed the suspect never made it out of the home. The OSBI, State Medical Examiner's Office, Ellis County Sheriff's Office, and ATF are still leading the investigation.