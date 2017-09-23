Ellis Co. Police Say One Person Found Dead After Officer-Involve - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Ellis Co. Police Say One Person Found Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting/House Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
ELLIS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed an Ellis County Sheriff's deputy was shot Saturday afternoon near Fargo, about 20 miles West of Woodward.

Deputy Dave Thomas was shot in the leg and taken to a Woodward hospital but has since been treated and released.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation public information officer Jessica Brown said OSBI was called to investigate around 1 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself in a home in the area. The standoff continued for hours into the evening. Tear gas was reportedly used in an attempt to evacuate the suspect out of his home, according to police and OHP radio chatter.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the house in which the suspect barricaded himself inside of became fully engulfed in flames. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of fire.

Sunday afternoon, the Ellis County Sheriff's office confirmed the suspect never made it out of the home. The OSBI, State Medical Examiner's Office, Ellis County Sheriff's Office, and ATF are still leading the investigation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.