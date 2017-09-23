NY Knicks Agree To Send Carmelo Anthony To OKC

The New York Knicks have reportedly agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to play for the OKC Thunder.

New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

According to ESPN, the deal is complete, and a trade call will be Monday.