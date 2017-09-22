Classen Circle Businesses, Jobs On The Braum's Chopping Block

Dozens of Classen Circle jobs are on the line while the city mulls over allowing Braum’s to move in.

The iconic, burger and fries restaurant chain wants to demolish the Hi Lo Club and five other small businesses on the block. The Hi Lo has been a staple in the area since 1956.

The Classen Grill is also on the chopping block. Greg Allen has worked there for more than a decade.

“There are a lot of people who do Route 66 tours," Allen said, "and they stop in here. I don’t think they’ll be stopping at Braum’s.”

Oklahoma City’s Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss Braum’s proposal next Thursday.