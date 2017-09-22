Deaf Man's Family Releases Statement, Calls For 'Immediate Arrest'

Attorneys for the family of Magdiel Sanchez, the deaf man shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police sergeant, released a statement Friday.

Notably the family calls for Sgt. Christopher Barnes’ immediate arrest and they say they are “appalled by OKC Police Chief Bill Citty’s rush to taint the investigation in his officer’s favor by making unfound assertions not supported by facts.”

The family is also calling for the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations and the Department of Justice to open an independent investigation into Sanchez’s death.

Read the full statement below: