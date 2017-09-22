Edmond Porch Pirate Led Authorities On Multi-State Crime Spree

The Edmond porch pirate wanted for stealing an expensive painting led authorities on a multi-state crime spree. The suspect, Lloyd Tillman, 35, from Mustang was recently captured by police in Greenville, Texas. Tillman now faces a number of criminal complaints and authorities said the investigation is far from over.

News 9 first shared these photos of Tillman sneaking off with a $4,000 painting from an Edmond resident's porch.

Oklahoma City police were also investigating Tillman for various crimes. The department sent a task force on the hunt for him and officers spotted Tillman at a convenience store off I-35.

“When confronted by him,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He tried to ram one of our officer’s vehicles and then attempted to run over two officers. Fortunately, they were able to get out of the way before they were injured.”

Tillman went south to Garvin County. He is accused of burglarizing a business there, stealing checks and setting the business on fire. The business owners say he wrote nearly $16,000 in hot checks in Ardmore.

“There’s been multiple agencies working together for more than a week and a half to get him in custody,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department.

He also crossed the border into Texas. Authorities said he attempted to cash a stolen check at a store in Greenville, Texas but an alert cashier found it suspicious. Police said she contacted the business in Garvin County to confirm the check was stolen and then alerted police.

“He got into a pursuit with Texas law enforcement and was caught,” said Wagnon.

In all, Tillman led authorities on five pursuits, putting a number of lives in danger.

“He obviously had no intent of stopping his behavior,” said Wagnon.

She said Edmond police have not closed the book on Tillman. He is the prime suspect in a stolen insurance check case.