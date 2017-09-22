CVS Imposing New Limits On Opioid Prescriptions

CVS announced today it will impose new limits on opioid prescriptions.

The company will limit an opioid prescription to only seven days for patients new to pain therapy. It will also limit the daily dosage of pain pills depending on strength and require the pharmacists provide immediate-release formulations before they provide extended-release opioids. Extended-release opioids are meant for severe, long-term pain treatment.

The changes take place February 1, 2018, and cover all commercial, health plan, employer and Medicaid clients.

