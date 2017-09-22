Couple Asks Wedding Attendees To Foot Bill For Ceremony

A couple unable to afford their dream wedding have asked guests to contribute up to $200 each to attend, under a "business model" devised by the groom, according to the BBC.

Ben Farina said his wedding to Clare Moran in June will be "like an all-inclusive holiday" for those attending.

The charge includes a three-night stay at a venue in Derbyshire, which has a pool and spa.

The groom, who lives in the United Kingdom, denied being "tight" and insisted the idea had "gone down well" with guests.