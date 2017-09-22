Chapel Stirs Up Controversy In Small Oklahoma College Town

The cross on the steeple of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, Ind. A recent Gallup poll says only 44 percent of Americans have "great confidence" in organized religion. (AP Photo)

A small chapel nestled on a university campus in a rural central Oklahoma town is at the center of a firestorm over the use of religious symbols on public property after a Washington, D.C.-based group insisted that a cross be removed from atop its steeple.

East Central University initially complied with a request from Americans United for Separation of Church and State, removing Bibles and other Christian-themed items from the colonial-style chapel. But before the cross could be taken down, the matter had drawn the attention of religious leaders as well as Oklahoma's Republican attorney general, who's running for re-election next year.

Now, Attorney General Mike Hunter is handling the matter while the university waits to find out whether Americans United for Separation of Church and State will sue.