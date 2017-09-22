9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 22-24)

It’s the start of the Fall season in Oklahoma, and hopefully the last time we’ll see temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the year. However, there is still time to take advantage of the warm weather, if you plan on doing things outside this weekend.

The 29th Annual Oklahoma Derby is going down at Remington Park this Sunday. This thoroughbred event is considered a top prep race for the Breeder’s Cup. With 10 races scheduled, there will be more than a million dollars in prize money awarded as well.

It’s also the last weekend to head out to the Oklahoma State Fair if you haven’t checked it out yet. It all comes to an end on Sunday. And if you do make it to the fair, be sure to swing by the News 9 booth and say hello!

This week, OU is on the road in Waco. But both Oklahoma State and Tulsa are hosting conference games at home. The Cowboys faceoff against the Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. and TU battles New Mexico at 12:30 p.m.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

NEEDTOBREATHE – OKC Zoo Amphitheatre, 2101 NE 50th St. – Doors open at 6 p.m.

Rising Star Concert Series – Oklahoma Rodeo Opry, 2221 Exchange Ave., OKC – Show starts at 7 p.m.

OKC Improv – Paramount Theatre, 11 N. Lee Ave., OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Zombie Apocalypse Paintball – Orr Family Farm, 14400 S. Western Ave., OKC – From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Jude Walk/Run To End Childhood Cancer – Stars & Stripes Park, 3701 S. Lake Hefner Dr., OKC – Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Norman Harvest Festival – University Town Center, 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK – From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday:

Mesta Festa – Mesta Park, NW 18th St. and N. Shartel Ave., OKC – from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Uptown Fun 5K – Uptown 23rd Street, OKC – Races starts at 10 a.m.

OKC Metro Yoga Week – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno, OKC – From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.