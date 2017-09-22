ME's Office Rules On Thai Man's Cause Of Death

In July, Thanakrit Thuetong, 41, of Thailand, was found dead along Highway 56 south of Interstate 40 in Seminole County.

The state medical examiner's office has ruled the death of a Thai man found in Seminole County as accidental.

Seminole County deputies determined Thuetong's death as suspicious and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating.

The state medical examiner's office received the toxicology test results, showing Thuetong died from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

