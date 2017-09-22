Law Officers Searching For Chase Suspect Near Jones - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Law Officers Searching For Chase Suspect Near Jones

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Law officers are looking for a suspect after a police chase ended in a crash early Friday near Jones.

Oklahoma County deputies were involved in a pursuit and the pursuit ended in a crash near Wilshire Boulevard and Choctaw Road. 

Deputies and Nicoma Park police are searching for the suspect on foot. K-9 officers are on the scene. 

Law officers are looking for a suspect after a police chase ended in a crash early Friday near Jones. 

