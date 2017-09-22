S.OKC Woman Treated For Multiple Stab Wounds Thursday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

S.OKC Woman Treated For Multiple Stab Wounds Thursday Night

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police arrived in south Oklahoma City late Thursday night to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

The woman was found at the intersection of SW 59th Street and Western Avenue, police said. 

Emergency medical service personnel were also at the scene to treat the woman for her injuries. 

Police have not yet identified who stabbed the woman and her condition is not known at this time. 

