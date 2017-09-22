OKC Woman Treated For Multiple Stab Wounds Thursday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Woman Treated For Multiple Stab Wounds Thursday Night

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman was found stabbed several times Thursday night in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The woman was found near the intersection of SW 59th Street and Western Avenue, police said. 

Paramedics were at the scene to treat the woman for her injuries. 

Police have not identified the victim or her condition as of Friday morning. No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not released. 

Stay with News9.com for the latest details on this story. 

