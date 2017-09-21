Your 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Backpedaling From His Comments - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Backpedaling From His Comments

Kevin Durant said it was childish and idiotic to tweet out that he left the Thunder because the team wasn't good enough to win the championship, and he didn't like playing for Billy Donovan or the organization.

Seems like he's still trying to win back basketball fans who think he sold out. 

Ann writes, "Kevin will never be able to retrieve that "good guy" image. We mustn’t ever forget that he donated a lot of his earnings to good causes while in Oklahoma, but doesn't appear to be getting good advice!"

From Barbara, "He should’ve stayed in Oklahoma...Was more humble here."

William never agrees with me it's his policy, "Sounds like sour grapes on your part. Shame on you, Kelly, for wasting your time with this."

Judy writes, "I had much respect for him while he was here, but the way he left the team and now this trash talk, I don't have that anymore."

Paula from Anadarko says, "I've said all along that Durant didn't care about OKC! All he cared about was winning and the money!"

Sharon writes, "He's gone, he should let it go and so should you."

Finally, Pam from Del City says, "Someone either find him a girlfriend or cancel his social media accounts he is almost as bad as Trump!!!!"

