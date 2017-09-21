Bricktown's Spaghetti Warehouse Building Sold - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bricktown's Spaghetti Warehouse Building Sold

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Bricktown’s iconic Spaghetti Warehouse building has finally changed hands.

Two local investors reportedly forked over around $3.8 million for the six-story structure that is nearly 100 years old. From 1979 until it closed early last year, the building housed Spaghetti Warehouse, which was the first restaurant in Bricktown. Real estate agent Don Hayes brokered the deal.

“None of the upper floors have ever been occupied," Hayes said, "so we look forward to bringing it into this age. It’s exciting.”

Hayes says the new owners plan a mixture of restaurant and residential space. He says there should be more specifics by the first of the year.

