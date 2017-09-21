Teacher Joins Growing Number Of Democrats In State Legislature

One of Governor Mary Fallin's top tasks for legislators this special session is education funding, and one of the new faces in the crowd brings first-hand experience from the classroom after he and two other Democrats were recently able to turn historically red seats blue.More >>
It's the end of an era. After 23 years at the helm of the University of Oklahoma, President David Boren is retiring.More >>
Bricktown’s iconic Spaghetti Warehouse building has finally changed hands. Two local investors reportedly forked over around $3.8 million for the six-story structure that is nearly 100 years old.More >>
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
Students waiting to find out if they've been accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are receiving confirmation in the form of a Snapchat message. Will more colleges end up adopting the unorthodox route?More >>
High costs are a major reason why many poor students don't take part in school sports, clubs or arts programs, a new survey finds.More >>
