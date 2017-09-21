Man In Custody After Standoff In Chickasha

Chickasha Police are involved in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.

A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Chickasha Thursday evening.

According to police, the man barricaded himself inside his home at the Watson Estates Manufactured Home Community. Police said he was believed to be armed with a gun.

Around 7:40 p.m., police said he was in custody.

At this time, the incident is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.