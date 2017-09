You spend a lot of time with your co-workers, but is it really ok to "friend" your colleagues on social media?

It turns out that, for most people, it really depends on the platform.

A survey of 1,300 workers showed that 71 percent of people thought it was fine to friend a co-worker on Facebook. Fewer were likely to accept connections on Twitter or Instagram, and even fewer were likely to connect on Snapchat.

"I think it’s ok to connect with colleagues," said Annie Heckenberger, vice president of social at Digitas Health.

However, she warns social media users against posting content that is overly provocative or potentially offensive.