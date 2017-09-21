Helping Kids With Life-Threatening Illnesses

A local organization called F.A.I.T.H. KIDS is helping children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses. On September 30th, the annual bowling tournament will be held at Heritage Lanes to benefit the families.

Mackenzie Asher is among four children who are chosen as honorary heroes for the event. She is 11 years old, battling cancer for the second time. At age 10, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

“Once you go through it once, you know at least what’s going to happen next,” said Mackenzie.

Another girl named Kaitlyn Callahan is also a beneficiary for the fundraiser. At three weeks old, she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Every day, she does breathing treatments. She listed off four different exercises that are part of a twice daily routine.

Kaitlyn said her little sister worries about her future.

“She asks about it and she cries because she knows that I’m not going to be there one day,” said Kaitlyn. “But I tell her that it’s not going to be any time soon. I’m going to stay here.”

As different as leukemia and cystic fibrosis are, the two girls share a bond that is tough to understand. They’re both finding the strength to fight their illness.

Through F.A.I.T.H. KIDS and the bowling tournament, their families will receive donations. All proceeds from the event go to the organization and the families.

To register a team or donate to the fundraiser, click here. (http://www.faithkids10.com/register-for-bowling-fundraiser.html)