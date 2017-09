UberEATS officially launched in the metro Thursday.

You've got a few more take-out options in Oklahoma City.

The service allows restaurants that don't typically deliver to find an Uber driver who will do the delivering for them.

The free UberEATS app works a lot like the regular Uber app.

UberEATS is partnering with over 80 local restaurants including Chelino's, City Bites and Jiro Sushi.