Oklahoma Ranks Among The Poorest States In The U.S. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Ranks Among The Poorest States In The U.S.

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Annual Population Survey conducted by The U.S. Census Bureau for the 2016 year showed mostly positive news for the country. The survey found that the median household income rose significantly from 2014 to 2016.

Unfortunately, the state of Oklahoma did not find itself reaping the benefits of this upward trend.

Despite the improvements depicted in the Census Bureau’s findings, income inequality still varies dramatically state to state. And Oklahoma wound up in the bottom 10 states when it comes to average income, health coverage and poverty, according to rankings compiled by 24/7 Wall Street.     

According to 24/7, Oklahoma ranks 42nd out of 50 overall, with a median household income at $49,176. The unemployment rate sits at 4.9 percent, and the poverty rate at 16.3 percent. The state’s ranking is dragged further down by the fact that almost 14 percent of the population is uninsured; much higher than the national average of 8.6 percent.  

Here is how the bottom 10 on the list shakes out:

50. Mississippi

49. West Virginia

48. Arkansas

47. Louisiana

46. Alabama

45. Kentucky

44. New Mexico

43. Tennessee

42. Oklahoma

41. South Carolina

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump Targets North Korea In New Executive Order

    Trump Targets North Korea In New Executive Order

    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York, with from left, White House chief of staff John Kelly, Vice President Mike PencePresident Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in New York, with from left, White House chief of staff John Kelly, Vice President Mike Pence

    President Trump announced he has just signed a new executive order that "significantly expands our authority to target individual companies, and financial institutions that facilitate trade with North Korea."

    More >>

    President Trump announced he has just signed a new executive order that "significantly expands our authority to target individual companies, and financial institutions that facilitate trade with North Korea."

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Ranks Among The Poorest States In The U.S.

    Oklahoma Ranks Among The Poorest States In The U.S.

    The Annual Population Survey conducted by The U.S. Census Bureau for the 2016 year showed mostly positive news for the country. The survey found that the median household income rose significantly from 2014 to 2016. Unfortunately, the state of Oklahoma did not find itself reaping the benefits of this upward trend.

    More >>

    The Annual Population Survey conducted by The U.S. Census Bureau for the 2016 year showed mostly positive news for the country. The survey found that the median household income rose significantly from 2014 to 2016. Unfortunately, the state of Oklahoma did not find itself reaping the benefits of this upward trend.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.