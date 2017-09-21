Intoxicated Elderly Woman Falls, Breaks Hip, Sues Red Lobster For Serving Her Too Much Alcohol

An elderly Houston woman has filed a lawsuit against a national restaurant chain claiming she was given too much alcohol, causing her to fall and break her hip.

Marlene Spencer, 82, visited a Red Lobster restaurant in March, the Houston Chronicle reports. She had walked over to the eatery from a nearby senior living community, where she lives. Spencer fell in the parking lot, breaking her right hip and right arm, and hitting her head on the ground, according to the lawsuit.

The suit filed in Harris County on Monday says the 113-pound woman had a 0.31 blood alcohol level when she walked out of the restaurant.

It was not the first time Spencer or other residents of the senior living center had been over-served at the restaurant, the suit says. Spencer’s daughter had multiple conversations with the Red Lobster management about over-serving her mother, according to the lawsuit.

“This was an ongoing problem that Ms. Spencer’s daughter tried to quell, but to no avail,” the suit says. “This has been a recurring problem with multiple Brookdale residents.”