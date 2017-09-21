Police Chase Ends In Crash In SW OKC

An overnight police chase ended in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said.

The chase started early Thursday near SE 59 and Bryant when a vehicle would not pull over to an officer initiating a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, shots were fired. The fleeing vehicle rolled over after troopers used a maneuver to end the chase near SW 54 and MacArthur Boulevard.

Two occupants in the fleeing vehicle were taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

