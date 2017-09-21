Police Chase Ends In Crash In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Chase Ends In Crash In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An overnight police chase ended in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said.

The chase started early Thursday near SE 59 and Bryant when a vehicle would not pull over to an officer initiating a traffic stop. 

During the pursuit, shots were fired. The fleeing vehicle rolled over after troopers used a maneuver to end the chase near SW 54 and MacArthur Boulevard. 

Two occupants in the fleeing vehicle were taken to a local hospital by paramedics. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

