My 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Backpedaling From His Comments

Kevin Durant is backpedaling big time from his comments on Twitter. He thought he was using an alternative Twitter account the other night, where he could fire back at critical fans anonymously, but he accidentally used his main account.

If you missed it, Durant explained that Kevin Durant left the Thunder because he didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, and oh yeah, the roster just wasn't that good, it was just him and Russ.

In a second tweet, he piled it on his former teammates even more saying look how bad they'd be without Russ.

Then added, Kevin Durant can't win a championship without those cats.

Once he realized he'd been exposed in the tweets, he fell on his sword and said they were childish and idiotic, and he shouldn't have singled those people out.

He's not the same guy who came to Oklahoma City, a fresh-faced star who thought nothing of driving up to Stillwater to play flag football with a group of college guys.

That 4th of July morning, an NBA insider warned me that Durant was listening to the wrong people, hinting that he was about to bolt for brighter lights and more notoriety.

Well he got his title, his headlines, but he sacrificed that All-American image that made him so popular. I think he regrets that part and tweet as he might, he'll never get it back.

I’m Kelly Ogle and that’s My 2 Cents.