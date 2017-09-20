NW OKC Gym Burglars Caught Red-Handed On Surveillance - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NW OKC Gym Burglars Caught Red-Handed On Surveillance

James Scheib, Wesley Ellis James Scheib, Wesley Ellis
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City gym that’s been victimized in the past by burglars has gotten some payback, with the help of Oklahoma City Police.

Twice Bitten Crossfit at NW 39th and Tulsa says burglars have stolen an air conditioner and hundreds of dollars in copper wire from the property in recent months. Last week, the owners installed a video surveillance system on the property. Late Sunday night, the owners called police after watching real-time surveillance video of two burglary suspects. Police arrested Wesley Ellis and James Scheib for attempted burglary.

Police say surveillance video systems are great investments.

“Technology has helped us infinitely,” said police spokesperson Megan Morgan, "From being able to put out video footage of suspects in several cases, we use our social media every day to get cases solved."

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
