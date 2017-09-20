'I Beheaded The First Woman' - Alton Nolen Interviews Played In Trial

Throughout the trial, defendant Alton Nolen has been sitting in the court room with his eyes closed and his hands covering his ears. But today, the jurors heard two interviews where Nolen was attentive and responsive.

The interviews were conducted by Moore police detectives and FBI agents. One was done the day after the beheading incident at Vaughan Foods in Moore. The other was done two days later with the same officers. They spoke to the suspect at the hospital.

During the first interview, Nolen admitted to the crime on both victims, Colleen Hufford and Traci Johnson. They asked him about stabbing Johnson and he responded, "That was right after I beheaded the first woman."

Nolen said in the interview that the Quran taught him that anyone who oppressed him should be beheaded, and he talked a lot about his own interpretation of the Muslim religion.

When asked if he felt remorse or regret for his actions, Nolen responded "no". He said he would go to heaven.

After the audio recordings were played, Dr. Clay Nichols, the medical examiner, testified. Images from Colleen Hufford's autopsy were shown. Dr. Nichols said the victim had a deliberate and prolonged attack to her body and died of decapitation.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said they had no more witnesses to call. The state plans to officially rest their case on Monday morning.

Then on Monday, the defense will make their case. The defense is asking the jury to find Nolen not guilty by reason of insanity.

After court, Mashburn said, "It's all in the context of what legally insane means. And that is (Nolen) didn't know the difference between right and wrong, and (he) didn't know the consequences of his actions. And clearly he knew what he did was wrong."

The defense attorneys have not commented on the trial.