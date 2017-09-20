Pumpkin Spice Churro Bites - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pumpkin Spice Churro Bites

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon LouAnn pumpkin spice flavor emulsion or vanilla
  • 2 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoon Braum's unsalted butter
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Peanut or canola oil
  1. In a medium sized saucepan bring the water, butter, vanilla pr pumpkin spice emulsion, sugar and salt to a rapid simmer.
  2. Remove from the heat and using a wooden spoon stir in the four rapidly until the mixture forms a ball. Allow the mixture to sit for 5-10 minutes.
  3. Using an electric mixer beat in the eggs till a batter forms.
  4. Place the batter into a large piping bag fitted with a large #8 tip.
  5. Mix together the sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a medium sized bowl.
  6. To cook the churros: In a large dutch oven filled 1/3 with canola or peanut oil bring to 375 degrees. 
  7. Squeeze the pastry bag filled with the churro batter over the hot oil and cut with scissors when your desired size is reached.
  8. Fry till the churros are brown.
  9. Remove from the hot oil and place into a large bowl with the pumpkin spice sugar blend.
  10. Cover the churros with sugar and serve warm!

