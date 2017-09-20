Edmond's Painting Pilfering Porch Pirate Picked Up In Texas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond's Painting Pilfering Porch Pirate Picked Up In Texas

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
DALLAS -

The “porch pirate” accused of stealing a $4,000 painting from an Edmond home last week has been arrested after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Texas.

Edmond Police tell News 9 that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Lloyd Wayne Tillman, was picked up after leading authorities on a chase in Hunt County, Texas, a suburb located to the northeast of Dallas.

Tillman is believed to be connected to the theft of a large painting, and steaks, from a home in the 1000 block of Territories Dr. in Edmond on Sept. 12.

Authorities in Texas tell News 9 that the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police, Texas State Troopers, and a Texas Department of Corrections K9 unit were all involved in the pursuit.

The chase ended with a crash, but authorities say Tillman took off on foot before being apprehended in a wooded area just outside of Greenville, Texas.

Tillman is facing three felony charges just out of Edmond, with additional charges expected from other agencies. Tillman was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of McClain County for check fraud.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.