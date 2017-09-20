Edmond's Painting Pilfering Porch Pirate Picked Up In Texas

The “porch pirate” accused of stealing a $4,000 painting from an Edmond home last week has been arrested after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Texas.

Edmond Police tell News 9 that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Lloyd Wayne Tillman, was picked up after leading authorities on a chase in Hunt County, Texas, a suburb located to the northeast of Dallas.

Tillman is believed to be connected to the theft of a large painting, and steaks, from a home in the 1000 block of Territories Dr. in Edmond on Sept. 12.

Authorities in Texas tell News 9 that the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police, Texas State Troopers, and a Texas Department of Corrections K9 unit were all involved in the pursuit.

The chase ended with a crash, but authorities say Tillman took off on foot before being apprehended in a wooded area just outside of Greenville, Texas.

Tillman is facing three felony charges just out of Edmond, with additional charges expected from other agencies. Tillman was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of McClain County for check fraud.