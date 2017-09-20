Professor Asks Students To Complete "White Privilege Checklist" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Professor Asks Students To Complete "White Privilege Checklist"

Students in a sociology class at San Diego State University were offered earn extra credit if they took a quiz to determine their level of “white privilege.”

Professor Dae Elliott offered the option to her sociology class students, a “White Privilege Checklist” that includes 20 questions that aim to illustrate that “racial privilege is one form of privilege,” according to The College Fix

Some of the questions were: I can choose blemish cover or bandages in flesh color and have them more or less match my skin; I can be late to a meeting without having the lateness reflect on my race; and I am not made acutely aware that my shape, bearing, or body odor will be taken as a reflection on my race. 

“Only through processes that allow us to share intersubjectively, weigh all of our perspectives according to amount of shareable empirical evidence can we approximate an objective understanding of our society,” Elliott said. “It may never be perfect, in fact, I am sure we will always be improving but it is a better response if we are truly seekers of what is truth, what is reality. In a society that values fairness, our injustices that are institutionalized are often made invisible.”

