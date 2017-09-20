Second Major County Jail Escapee Apprehended In Missouri

The second inmate who in August escaped from a jail in Major County has been apprehended in Missouri.

Authorities apprehended 37-year-old Darren Walp into custody at a truck stop near Norwood, Missouri, Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service

Walp and 32-year-old Andrew Foy are accused of overpowering two transport guards and took off in their van back on Aug. 22. Foy was arrested at a motel in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15

According to the release by U.S. Marshals, both Foy and Walp were charged with six counts of kidnapping, two counts of conjoint robbery, assault with intent to commit felony and conspiracy to commit felony. Their bonds were set at $1 million.

