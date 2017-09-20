Taco Bell Plans To Ditch Drive-Thru, Serve Alcohol

Taco Bell has released plans to open hundreds, possibly 300 to 350, of new drive-thru-less cantinas by 2022 in urban areas, according to Food and Wine.

“The majority of the new ‘urban in-line’ locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka,” according to Food & Wine.

“One of the cool things happening in America right now is the revitalization of urban areas, and we’re seeing millennials moving into downtown areas,” Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s chief operating officer says. Currently, there are already roughly 6,000 Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, but expanding the urban footprint, in particular, makes sense. The hipper vibe and smaller scale of these cantinas highlight another point, that the chain “isn’t afraid to try new things,” according to Grams.

Some cantina locations have already been opened in locations such as Las Vegas.