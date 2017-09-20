OU President David Boren To Make 'Important Announcement' Wednesday

University of Oklahoma President David L. Boren announced a news conference for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Boren said he "will be making an important announcement about the future of the university," according to his Twitter.

Please join me at 2:00 p.m. today at Holmberg Hall. I will be making an important announcement about the future of the university. -DBo — David Boren (@President_Boren) September 20, 2017

A website reported Tuesday that the president would be stepping down from his position during a news conference on Wednesday.

University officials said those reports were "inaccurate."

Boren has served as the University Of Oklahoma president since December 1994.

Before that, the lifelong Democrat served as a U.S. Senator for Oklahoma from 1979 to 1994, as the 21st governor of Oklahoma from 1975 to 1979 and as a state representative from 1967 to 1975.

Boren underwent heart surgery in March.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.