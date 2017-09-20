Halloween Decorations Raising Eyebrows In Guthrie

It may only be September but some Halloween decorations in Guthrie are already up have some neighbors concerned.

The display went up about a week.

News 9 received messages from viewers concerned about how it might affect children in the neighborhood, but News 9 met with the homeowner who said he's not trying to offend anyone. He just really likes zombies.

Tyler Everest is a self-proclaimed zombie enthusiast which is pretty clear as soon you see the car he drives.

It's more of a zombie mobile complete with random body parts hanging out.

But then you pull up to his house just around the corner from Elm Street, for all you horror fans.

He took things to the next level though with his Halloween decorations this year, two bagged dead bloody bodies hanging upside down from a tree in his front yard.

"All in good fun. I'm very much a supporter of if you want to express yourself, do it. As long as you're within the confines of the law and as a long as you're not doing anything that is against a single person or a single group," Everest said.

Everest said he plans on expanding the display in his front yard but also wants people to know his house will be trick or treat and kid friendly come Halloween.