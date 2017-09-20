Great Dane Recovering After Being Dumped In MWC Field

Gabriel the Great Dane has a long road to recovery ahead of him after reportedly being neglected and dumped in a metro field.

The dog was discovered September 10 near the Midwest City Animal Welfare Center after investigators believe he was abandoned in his kennel.

Authorities caught the suspect on surveillance camera in the area. Michael David Scott, 44, was arrested for the crime and faces municipal charges.

Gabriel is now in the care of Big Dogs, Huge Paws.

Jessica Brown, a medical coordinator with the rescue, told News 9 that Gabriel went to a foster home. “He's been having a hard time walking and doesn't have much of an appetite,” she explained.

The dog is set to visit the veterinarian Wednesday to further address his issues. “His spirits are up and he is very curious about his new life in an actual home,” Brown said.

Anyone interested in helping Gabriel can donate by clicking here: http://bigdogshugepaws.com/donate