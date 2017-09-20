Great Dane Recovering After Being Dumped In MWC Field - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Great Dane Recovering After Being Dumped In MWC Field

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gabriel the Great Dane has a long road to recovery ahead of him after reportedly being neglected and dumped in a metro field.

The dog was discovered September 10 near the Midwest City Animal Welfare Center after investigators believe he was abandoned in his kennel.

Authorities caught the suspect on surveillance camera in the area. Michael David Scott, 44, was arrested for the crime and faces municipal charges.

Gabriel is now in the care of Big Dogs, Huge Paws.

Jessica Brown, a medical coordinator with the rescue, told News 9 that Gabriel went to a foster home. “He's been having a hard time walking and doesn't have much of an appetite,” she explained.

The dog is set to visit the veterinarian Wednesday to further address his issues. “His spirits are up and he is very curious about his new life in an actual home,” Brown said.

Anyone interested in helping Gabriel can donate by clicking here: http://bigdogshugepaws.com/donate

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.