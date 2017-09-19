Granddaughter Of Chickasha Shooting Suspect Speaks Out - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Granddaughter Of Chickasha Shooting Suspect Speaks Out

Posted: Updated:
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

The granddaughter of a Chickasha man who police say shot two police officers Sunday, said her grandfather had the right to “bear arms.” 

Desiree Klingler said her family is very sorry Alex Klingler shot two Chickasha Police officers.  The OSBI said police went to Klingler’s house to serve a kidnapping warrant complaint.  One of the officers Klingler is accused of shooting—Matt Schoolfield—is still recovering at OU Medical Center.

“But he didn’t want to give up his guns,” said Desiree Klingler Tuesday night. “And that was his second amendment right, and he believed in it.  He was raised to believe in it, his whole family believed in it.”  

Sky News 9 was the only camera to record Klingler surrendering Sunday, after police say he shot the two officers.

9/19/17 Related Story: Chickasha Police Chief Describes Shooting That Injured Officers

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.