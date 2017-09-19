Granddaughter Of Chickasha Shooting Suspect Speaks Out

The granddaughter of a Chickasha man who police say shot two police officers Sunday, said her grandfather had the right to “bear arms.”

Desiree Klingler said her family is very sorry Alex Klingler shot two Chickasha Police officers. The OSBI said police went to Klingler’s house to serve a kidnapping warrant complaint. One of the officers Klingler is accused of shooting—Matt Schoolfield—is still recovering at OU Medical Center.

“But he didn’t want to give up his guns,” said Desiree Klingler Tuesday night. “And that was his second amendment right, and he believed in it. He was raised to believe in it, his whole family believed in it.”

Sky News 9 was the only camera to record Klingler surrendering Sunday, after police say he shot the two officers.

