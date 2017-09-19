Small Earthquakes Rumble In Major County

A small earthquake was recorded in Major County. It was one of three recorded in the area on Tuesday.

The latest, 3.2 magnitude temblor, was recorded approximately 5:20 p.m., 1.6 miles north northwest of the unincorporated community of Togo, Oklahoma, or about 96 miles to the northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of just more than half a mile.

Minutes earlier, a 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded in virtually the same location. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was also recorded their around 10:30 a.m.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.