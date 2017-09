A high school football player in Connecticut recently got quite the pre-game surprise.

The new referee on the field looked mighty familiar to tight end Cole Egersheim. Cole and his twin sister, Olivia, hadn't seen their father, Joe, in a year because he'd been stationed in Kuwait with the Army Reserves.

Olivia, who was on the field with the cheerleading squad, was just as surprised to see her dad after so long.

InsideEdition.com's Mara Montalbano (https://twitter.com/MaraMontalbano) has more in the video, above.