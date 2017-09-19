Game Notes: OSU Hosts TCU In Big 12 Opener

No. 6 Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play at home against No. 16 TCU on Saturday, a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. Mike Gundy is 4-1 head-to-head against TCU’s Gary Patterson.

Oklahoma State From a Distance

The Cowboys rolled through the three game non-conference portion of their schedule, winning by a combined score of 162-52. Although OSU won all three games by at least 35 points, last week's 59-21 win on the road at Pittsburgh may have been the most impressive.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph set a school record for passing yards in a half, throwing for 423 yards and five touchdowns before halftime - a total that ranks as the second most in Big 12 history and the most for any quarterback against an FBS opponent since 2013. That led the way to the Cowboys also setting a school record for total offense yards in a half with 516, and setting another school record by having four different receivers reach 100 yards - a feat that hadn't been done in any FBS game since Texas Tech did it in 2005. Those receivers - James Washington, Marcell Ateman, Jalen McCleskey and Dillon Stoner - continued to show what makes OSU's offense so potent with weapons all over the field.

The defense turned in an impressive outing as well, allowing only two offensive touchdowns in the game. The OSU defense also scored on a 10-yard pick six by Justin Phillips to give the Cowboys one defensive touchdown in every game thus far in 2017. Through three games this year, OSU has not given up a single point in the first quarter.

TCU From a Distance

TCU joins Oklahoma State as two of the four remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs are 3-0 and have also outscored their non-conference opponents by more than 100 points, with a 147-43 point total on the season.

TCU pulled away from SMU in the fourth quarter last week to finish off a 56-36 win over the Mustangs, and beat Arkansas on the road a week earlier, 28-7. The Horned Frogs are led by senior quarterback Kenny Hill, who has thrown for 737 yards this year on 63-of-84 passing (75.0 percent) with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

An Oklahoma State Win Would:

• Mark the fifth time the Cowboys have started 4-0 during the Mike Gundy era.

• Make the Cowboys 4-1 in their last five games against opponents ranked in the AP poll.

• Mark the eighth time Mike Gundy has opened conference play with a win.

• Improve its all-time record vs. TCU to 16-10-2.

• Mark the Cowboys' third straight win over TCU, their sixth win in their last seven meetings with TCU, and their fifth straight win over TCU in Stillwater.

• Improve Mike Gundy's record against TCU to 5-1.

• Make OSU 34-7 at Boone Pickens Stadium since the start of the 2011 season.

• Improve Mike Gundy's record in conference games to 64-39.

• Give OSU wins in 12 of its last 13 games overall.

• Improve the Cowboys to 45-18 in Big 12 Conference games since 2010

• Mark Mike Gundy's 21st win over an opponent ranked in the top 25 of the AP poll.