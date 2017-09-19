Update: Kevin Durant Admits Tweets Bashing Thunder Were His Own

Two days after tweeting that the reason he left OKC was because he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, Kevin Durant admitted the tweets were his own.More >>
Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?
Three Union Silver coaches have been suspended a source informed us, and one may be out for good after a fight that happened Saturday.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week the conference announced Monday.
