Update: Kevin Durant Admits Tweets Bashing Thunder Were His Own

Two days after tweeting that the reason he left OKC was because he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, Kevin Durant admitted the tweets were his own.

“I use Twitter to engage with fans. I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far,” Durant told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater on Tuesday.

“That’s what happens when I get into debates about what I really love, to play basketball. I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that.”