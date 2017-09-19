Half-Naked Man Arrested Walking In OKC Street Shouting Racial Slurs

An Oklahoma City man is behind bars facing multiple complaints of indecent exposure, after police say he walked down a neighborhood street in west OKC wearing nothing but a T-shirt.

It happened Monday evening in the 1700 block of N. Eagle Lane, near the intersection of NW 10th Street and N. Council Road.

According to the report, just before 6 p.m., 56-year-old Gary Nixon stopped in front of a house, where a young boy was riding his bike, and started yelling racial slurs. The victim said Nixon then removed his pants and underwear and started walking westbound.

Several people called police to report seeing Nixon walking, half-naked down the street. Investigators would later determine at least six children saw Nixon as well as three adults.

Officers responded and placed Nixon under arrest. On the drive to jail, police say Nixon was belligerent, and threatened to kill the police and their families, saying, “You will get the capital punishment by death.”

Nixon was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on nine counts of indecent exposure and one count of threatening to perform an act of violence. His bond was set at $20,000.