Facebook User Calls Hobby Lobby Display "Racist"

Controversy is swirling after a woman posted on Facebook Thursday and called a Hobby Lobby display "racist."

Daniell Rider posted a picture of cotton in a vase commenting, "This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton... A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS "decor"."

Rider's post has received more than 90,000 reactions, been shared almost 20,000 times and had more than 200,000 comments many of which criticized Rider.