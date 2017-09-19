Facebook User Calls Hobby Lobby Display "Racist" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Facebook User Calls Hobby Lobby Display "Racist"

Posted: Updated:

Controversy is swirling after a woman posted on Facebook Thursday and called a Hobby Lobby display "racist."

Daniell Rider posted a picture of cotton in a vase commenting, "This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton... A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS "decor"."

Rider's post has received more than 90,000 reactions, been shared almost 20,000 times and had more than 200,000 comments many of which criticized Rider. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.